'5000 Mein ...': UP Teacher Brandishes Pistol, Molests & Tries To Drag 22-Year-Old Woman Into Car In Agra; Arrested | VIDEO | X/@benarasiyaa

Agra: A video of a 22-year-old woman bravely fighting off a man who brandished a pistol and attempted to drag her into a car near the Kargil Square on Saturday evening (September 20), has been doing the rounds on the internet.

The accused, now identified as a teacher from Mathura, allegedly offered Rs 5,000 to the woman if she agreed to go with him in the car and sleep with him, as per a report by Dainik Bhaskar. The woman’s screams attracted a crowd, forcing the assailant to flee the scene just before the police arrived. A video of the incident, which surfaced late on Sunday (September 21), has since gone viral, showing the accused threatening the woman with a pistol.

Have a look at it here:

"5000 me degi," UP woman catcalled, threatened with gun by govt school teacher



In UP's Agra, a woman standing outside a restaurant was catcalled by man who asked "if she was ready to tag along in ₹5000". The accused identified as Shyamveer Choudhary, a government school… pic.twitter.com/izeEcF1whN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 22, 2025

Here's What Happened

The woman, a resident of Jagdishpur, was out with friends when two men in a car confronted her. She told reporters that she initially ignored their offers to go with them in exchange for money, but one of the men then exited the vehicle and tried to pull her into the car.

As per the report, a victim said, "This man was torturing me by showing me a pistol. He said will you come with me for Rs 5,000." She fought back, kicking the accused and managing to seize his car keys. The struggle continued as the man, pistol in hand, threatened her further. He eventually fled, avoiding running her over with the car.

Police Initiate Action

The police have detained the accused, identified as Shyamveer Singh, a teacher at a school in Baldev, Mathura. After the incident, his licensed pistol and car were seized.

As per the report, DCP City Sonam Kumar confirmed the arrest, saying that a formal request "will be written to cancel the accused's license." Police are actively searching for his accomplice. The victim has filed a formal complaint at the Sikandra police station, and her statement is to be recorded in court.