'I Am a Bad Guy': Old FIR, Viral Bio Add New Twist To IGMC Doctor–Patient Assault Case - VIDEO

The assault case involving a patient and a doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, has taken a fresh turn with new revelations about the patient’s past conduct and his alleged social media presence, reigniting debate over the incident that led to the dismissal of a senior resident doctor.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced showing senior resident Dr Raghav Narula allegedly assaulting patient Arjun Singh inside a hospital ward. The visuals triggered widespread outrage, prompting swift administrative action. Dr Narula was first suspended and later dismissed from service, with authorities citing a violation of professional conduct.

However, as public attention appeared to fade, fresh developments have altered the narrative. Documents related to a five-month-old FIR have gone viral on social media, claiming that Arjun Singh had previously been booked in cases related to assault and violence. While the authenticity of these documents is yet to be officially confirmed, they have raised questions about the patient’s background and behaviour.

Adding to the controversy, a Facebook bio allegedly belonging to the patient, under the name Arjun Panwar, has also gone viral. The bio reads, “I am a bad guy and want to be worst. Don’t mess with me.” This has divided social media users, with one section continuing to condemn the doctor’s actions, while another argues that the patient’s alleged aggressive history may have contributed to the confrontation.

Meanwhile, a video statement by Dr Narula’s mother has surfaced online, in which she defends her son and questions the haste with which action was taken against him. She claimed her son was condemned without a proper inquiry and appealed to the Health Minister for a fair and impartial investigation. She also questioned who would have been responsible had a mob harmed her son during the incident.

The viral revelations have complicated the case for the police and hospital administration. While no official confirmation has yet been issued regarding the old FIR or the social media account, authorities say the matter is under review. The case has now sparked a broader debate on whether a person’s past record can justify violence against them, or whether professionals must uphold the law under all circumstances.