Hyderabad hospital junior doctors continue protest after 'demands not assured by Health Minister'

Over 300 junior doctors in Hyderabad's Gandhi hospital who had on Wednesday refused to resume their duties after a deceased COVID-19 patient's family trashed an on-duty doctor with an iron stool, have on Thursday written to the Superintendent of the hospital and said that they will be continuing their strike.

The junior doctors said that their demands were "not assured by the Health Minister" on Wednesday. In the letter, they wrote, "We TJUDA (Telangana Junior Doctors Association) bring to your notice that we are continuing the strike as our demands were not been assured by the honorable health minister yesterday."

"We are not going to resume our duties until our demands be fulfilled in a time-bound manner by honorable chief minister/ health minister," they added.