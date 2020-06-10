'Graveyard is better than this hospital': Journalist who died in Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital

A journalist in Hyderabad, Manoj Yadav, succumbed to COVID-19 in the city's Gandhi Hospital on June 7. The superintendent of the hospital said that Yadav was suffering from Myasthenia Gravis which had weakened his muscles including respiratory muscles. "Due to all these comorbidities and being infected by COVID-19, he died of cardiac arrest on June 7 at 9:37 am," the statement said.

However, a video released by Manoj’s brother, Sainath, a day after his death, showed the situation at Gandhi Hospital was beyond pathetic, reported East Mojo. It appeared to be "more like a dumping yard than a COVID-19 treatment facility," the report said.

Manoj had said that a graveyard is better than Gandhi Hospital, told his brother. “He kept telling me that a graveyard is better than Gandhi Hospital, but we kept assuring that treatment will happen and all will be well. We should have shifted him to a private hospital, we should have listened to him,” his brother said.

In a viral video, Sainath expressed their ordeal in the hospital. He said that when Manoj had a high fever, he kept running for medical assistance. After three-four hours, a doctor came and checked Manoj and gave two paracetamol tablets. By next morning, Manoj had breathing difficulties and he kept requesting the staff to shift him to ICU. “There are no beds...is the standard reply. When I demanded them they just said there is nothing they can do. I asked them to at least provide an oxygen cylinder in the general ward. Even that wasn’t available,” he said.

Manoj was later shifted to the ICU, however, situation didn't improve, he said. Manoj had even called a senior journalist and described the situation. Nearly 12 hours later, Manoj passed way.

Meanwhile, the hospital's CMO has called it ‘fake news’ and ‘blatant lie'.