 Hyderabad: Driver Sets Auto-Rickshaw On Fire, Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Against Free Bus Travel Scheme For Women, Video Surfaces
The driver, identified as Deva, reached the Praja Bhavan in the busy Begumpet area in his auto rickshaw and set the vehicle on fire.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Auto-rickshaw set ablaze in Hyderabad | X

Hyderabad, February 1: Protesting against the free bus travel scheme for women in Telangana, an auto rickshaw driver set ablaze his vehicle near Praja Bhavan here on Thursday. The driver, identified as Deva, reached the Praja Bhavan in the busy Begumpet area in his auto rickshaw and set the vehicle on fire.

He also attempted self-immolation but alert police personnel prevented him from taking the extreme step. The auto rickshaw was completely gutted in the incident. The 45-year-old auto driver, a resident of Mahabubnagar, was taken into custody by the police.

Auto-Rickshaw Set Ablaze By Driver:

Why Are Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Protesting?

Auto rickshaw drivers in various parts of the state have been protesting against the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme under which women can travel free in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses across the state. Immediately after coming to power, the Congress government introduced the scheme as promised during the Assembly elections.

Auto rickshaw drivers say the scheme has affected their daily income. They staged protests in various districts to demand the government to extend financial assistance to overcome the losses.

Praja Bhavan, earlier known as Pragati Bhavan, was the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister under the BRS government. It is now serving as the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and it is also being used to receive public grievances twice a week.

