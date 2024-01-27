Watch Video: Drunk Car Driver Hits Vehicles, Passersby In Hyderabad’s Panjagutta; Arrested

X

Hyderabad: A drunk car driver hit multiple vehicles, and passersby in Hyderabad’s Panjagutta on Friday night. The purported video of the incident surfaced on Saturday and is going viral since then.

In the video of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), angry men can be seen chasing the car near Smart Bazaar mall in Panjagutta shouting "stop, stop" as it continues to move forward in traffic with a man on its windshield. The video shows two people trying to stop the car driver by hitting its mirrors repeatedly with bare hands.

Watch the video here:

Crazy scenes from Panjagutta Junction #Hyderabad

A drunk man apparently started driving into people, hurting them. Angered by this, others on the road stopped him and informed the police, who took him into custody.

Don’t know what is happening to the city’s traffic sense. We… pic.twitter.com/iQDE5vhXmu — Revathi (@revathitweets) January 26, 2024

As per reports, locals chasing the car were able to finally stop it, caught the driver and handed him over to the police after which he was arrested for drunk driving.