Watch Video: Drunk Car Driver Hits Vehicles, Passersby In Hyderabad’s Panjagutta; Arrested

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: A drunk car driver hit multiple vehicles, and passersby in Hyderabad’s Panjagutta on Friday night. The purported video of the incident surfaced on Saturday and is going viral since then.

In the video of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), angry men can be seen chasing the car near Smart Bazaar mall in Panjagutta shouting "stop, stop" as it continues to move forward in traffic with a man on its windshield. The video shows two people trying to stop the car driver by hitting its mirrors repeatedly with bare hands.

As per reports, locals chasing the car were able to finally stop it, caught the driver and handed him over to the police after which he was arrested for drunk driving. 

