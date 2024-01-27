Telangana: Man Collides With Truck While Performing Stunts On Scooter In Hyderabad, Dies; VIDEO Surfaces

Telugu Scribe/ X

In a shocking incident, a rowdy sheeter died on the spot after his bike collided with a truck while performing a stunt in Telangana's Hyderabad on Friday night (January 26). The deceased was identified as Srikanth, a resident of Kachiguda.

It is gathered that the deceased was performing a stunt in the old basti street in Hyderabad. The man lost control of the scooter and rammed into a moving lorry ahead. He slipped under the truck's wheels and died on the spot.

Previous incidents

Accidents caused by stunts are not unknown; recently, a video of a youth performing a stunt went viral. The youth was performing a stunt on a moving bike and rammed into the truck ahead of it, causing an accident.

According to the viral video on social media, the rider, accompanied by his friends, was riding recklessly on the highway. He could be seen swerving from one lane to the other. He passed between two trucks already driving way too close to each other. After a certain time, the rider performed a stunt by standing on his bike. He lost control while returning to his position and collided with the truck beside him. After the collision, he was taken to the nearby hospital, where his treatment was underway.

Also, lately, a 29-year-old stuntman in Punjab's Gurdaspur was crushed to death after trying to climb the moving tractor. The man performed a stunt at a rural sports fair in Punjab's Sarchur village. The deceased was identified as Sukhmandeep Singh. According to the eyewitnesses, Singh was trying to climb onto the tractor by placing one foot on one of the vehicle's tyres. While climbing, his feet got dragged in the mud, and he slipped. He was then crushed under the tractor, which was rolling on two tyres.