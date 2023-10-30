 Punjab Shocker: Sikh Man Crushed To Death While Performing Stunt On Tractor In Gurdaspur; Visuals Surface
IANSUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Sikh Man Crushed To Death While Performing Stunt On Tractor In Gurdaspur | Twitter

Chandigarh, October 29: A man was crushed to death while performing a stunt on a tractor at a rural sports fair in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The incident was captured in a video.

As per the police, the victim, Sukhmandeep Singh (29), died on Saturday at Sarchur village under the Fatehgarh Churiyan constituency.

Singh was trying to climb onto the tractor by placing his feet on one of the tyres. While trying to climb onto the vehicle, his feet got dragged in the mud and he fell. He was then crushed under the tyres of the tractor.

