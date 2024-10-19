 Hyderabad: 140 People, Including 42 Women, Arrested For Obscene Acts & Dance After Surprise Raid At Banjara Hills Pub; VIDEOS Surface
Hyderabad: 140 People, Including 42 Women, Arrested For Obscene Acts & Dance After Surprise Raid At Banjara Hills Pub; VIDEOS Surface

The West Zone Task Force Police conducted the raid after receiving information about an obscene dance performance being held at the club to attract customers. During the late-night raid, the police reportedly arrested around 180 people, including over 40 women, from the club in Banjara Hills.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Police Raid At TOS Pub In Banjara Hills | X

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, approximately 140 people were arrested during a surprise raid at a pub in Hyderabad, Telangana. The West Zone Task Force Police conducted the raid after receiving information about an obscene dance performance being held at the club to attract customers. During the late-night raid, the police reportedly arrested around 140 people, including 42 women, from the club in Banjara Hills.

The incident took place at the well-known Tales Over Spirits (TOS) club, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Banjara Hills Police Station. According to Deccan Chronicle reports, the raid was conducted at the TOS pub on Friday night (October 18) after police received information about illegal activities taking place at the club.

Reports suggest that the club was hosting obscene dance performances by female dancers in an attempt to lure more customers. Additionally, there are claims that the club had hired female dancers from different states under the false pretense of offering them legitimate jobs, only to make them perform at the club.

The arrested individuals include the manager, the DJ, and other staff members of the club. They were all taken to the Banjara Hills Police Station following their arrest. Legal action has been initiated against the club, as well as the customers and dancers who were arrested during the raid.

