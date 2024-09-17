 Bhopal Youth Who Performed Obscene 'Yehi Wali Lunga' Dance In Front Of Rani Kamlapati Statue Is Revealed To Be Constable
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Youth Who Performed Obscene 'Yehi Wali Lunga' Dance In Front Of Rani Kamlapati Statue Is Revealed To Be Constable

Bhopal Youth Who Performed Obscene 'Yehi Wali Lunga' Dance In Front Of Rani Kamlapati Statue Is Revealed To Be Constable

After the video of the youth dancing went viral, top MP Politicians and police officials demanded a strict action.

Yash AhujaUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a video showing a youth performing an obscene dance in front of the Rani Kamlapati statue in Bhopal went viral, police initiated an investigation. Some shocking developments have come to the fore following the primary probe. The accused youth has been identified as an SAF constable.

He is posted in the MP Nagar area of Bhopal and is part of the 23rd Battalion. The mobile phone of the accused has been seized, and further investigations are underway. Information about his name, age, and others has not yet been revealed, given the sensitivity of the matter.

Read Also
MP: Youth's Obscene Dance To 'Yahi Vali Lunga' In Front Of Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Statue Goes...
article-image

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, it spread like wildfire. Bhopal MP Alok Sharma and other senior politicians of the state demanded strict action on Monday. MP Sharma even asked the police to register a case under NSA. In a tweet, he expressed his concern and submitted a memorandum demanding legal action under NSA against the accused.

According to information, on Sunday, a youth working as a constable in the SAF went for an excursion with his friends in the city. They went to Kamla Park, Lower Lake (Chhota Talab) to enjoy the weekend. When they reached the spot, the accused thought that it would be funny to make a reel in front of the Rani Kamlapati statue. The only mistake he made was choosing the wrong songs (Ye hi wali lunga) and made obscene gestures.

FPJ Shorts
Chandra Grahan 2024: Date, Timing, Sutak And All You Need To Know
Chandra Grahan 2024: Date, Timing, Sutak And All You Need To Know
Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections, CM Eknath Shinde Appoints Shiv Sena Colleagues On Key Positions
Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections, CM Eknath Shinde Appoints Shiv Sena Colleagues On Key Positions
Haryana HPSC Recruitment 2024 Exam Dates Released For AMO, PGT Posts; Check Full Timetable Inside!
Haryana HPSC Recruitment 2024 Exam Dates Released For AMO, PGT Posts; Check Full Timetable Inside!
PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth ₹3800 Crore, Inaugurates Women-Centric 'SUBHADRA' Scheme In Odisha
PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth ₹3800 Crore, Inaugurates Women-Centric 'SUBHADRA' Scheme In Odisha

He recorded and uploaded the video. The video went viral, and people on the internet started taking cognizance. Netizens were not happy, and neither were MPs and MLAs of the state. As soon as the video went viral, MP Alok Sharma and Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra took note of the video and started the hunt for the accused.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Father Son Duo Held For Alleged Honour Killing Of Son-In-Law
article-image

Upon further investigation, his mobile phone has been seized and a case has been registered under section 296 (Obscene acts and songs) of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), 2023 into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Youth Who Performed Obscene 'Yehi Wali Lunga' Dance In Front Of Rani Kamlapati Statue Is...

Bhopal Youth Who Performed Obscene 'Yehi Wali Lunga' Dance In Front Of Rani Kamlapati Statue Is...

Miscreants Beat Petrol Pump Staff With Belts In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior; VIDEO

Miscreants Beat Petrol Pump Staff With Belts In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior; VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers Shivraj, Scindia Extend Wishes To PM Narendra Modi On...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers Shivraj, Scindia Extend Wishes To PM Narendra Modi On...

Who Is Amanat Bansal? Know All About Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Soon-To-Be 'Badi Bahu'

Who Is Amanat Bansal? Know All About Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Soon-To-Be 'Badi Bahu'

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Elder Son Kartikey To Get Engaged With Amanat Bansal Next...

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Elder Son Kartikey To Get Engaged With Amanat Bansal Next...