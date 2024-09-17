Bhopal Youth Who Performed Obscene 'Yehi Wali Lunga' Dance In Front Of Rani Kamlapati Statue Is Revealed To Be Constable

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a video showing a youth performing an obscene dance in front of the Rani Kamlapati statue in Bhopal went viral, police initiated an investigation. Some shocking developments have come to the fore following the primary probe. The accused youth has been identified as an SAF constable.

He is posted in the MP Nagar area of Bhopal and is part of the 23rd Battalion. The mobile phone of the accused has been seized, and further investigations are underway. Information about his name, age, and others has not yet been revealed, given the sensitivity of the matter.

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, it spread like wildfire. Bhopal MP Alok Sharma and other senior politicians of the state demanded strict action on Monday. MP Sharma even asked the police to register a case under NSA. In a tweet, he expressed his concern and submitted a memorandum demanding legal action under NSA against the accused.

According to information, on Sunday, a youth working as a constable in the SAF went for an excursion with his friends in the city. They went to Kamla Park, Lower Lake (Chhota Talab) to enjoy the weekend. When they reached the spot, the accused thought that it would be funny to make a reel in front of the Rani Kamlapati statue. The only mistake he made was choosing the wrong songs (Ye hi wali lunga) and made obscene gestures.

He recorded and uploaded the video. The video went viral, and people on the internet started taking cognizance. Netizens were not happy, and neither were MPs and MLAs of the state. As soon as the video went viral, MP Alok Sharma and Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra took note of the video and started the hunt for the accused.

Queen Kamlapati of Bhopal was insulted.

A social element of Bhopal has grossly insulted Rani Kamlapati by making this obscene video on an obscene song and making it viral.

Strict action should be taken against such people. pic.twitter.com/VcAfUwYQMv — Hariom Pandey🇮🇳 (@HariomPandey143) September 16, 2024

Upon further investigation, his mobile phone has been seized and a case has been registered under section 296 (Obscene acts and songs) of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), 2023 into the matter.