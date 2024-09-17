MP Shocker: Father Son Duo Held For Alleged Honour Killing Of Son-In-Law

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a suspected case of honour killing, a man along with his teenage son allegedly stabbed a youth to death over marrying his daughter against their wishes in Prasiya of Chhindwara district on Sunday evening. Police have arrested the duo.

Police said that victim Yogesh Malviya (26) and Radhika Malviya, both neighbours had solemnised their marriage last month. The girl’s family was against her relationship with the youth, so the young couple had gone ahead with the court marriage and thereafter moved to another area of the city. Although the girl and the boy belonged to the same community and their families were known to each other, the girl’s father Videsh Malviya was not happy with her marriage and wanted to bring her back home. But the girl was not ready for it.

On Saturday, Videsh Malviya went to her daughter’s house and asked her to return with him to their home. But the girl resisted and this led to an argument between the two. SP Manish Kharti said that annoyed over this, Videsh Malviya and his 17-year-old son went to Yogesh’s house the next day and called for him. When Yogesh came outside, both father and son assaulted him with a knife.

Yogesh received critical stab injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Locals had caught hold of Videsh Malviya, while his son managed to escape from the spot. Malviya was later handed over to police. His teenage son was also arrested later. The police have registered the case and e started investigations. On Monday after the post-mortem the body was handed to the family for the last rites.