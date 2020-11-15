Human rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Rajesh Mishra, BSF Inspector General (IG), Kashmir on Sunday said that a lot of harm was inflicted on civilians, including damage to their properties, because of the recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

While condemning the actions by Islamabad, Mishra said, the issue of human rights violations should be raised against the country.

"Lot of harm was inflicted on civilians including damage to their properties. Issue of human rights violation should be raised," said the BSF IG, on being asked if he has any message for the international community over multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan on November 13.