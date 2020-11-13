WATCH: Indian Army decimates Pakistan's bunkers in retaliation against unprovoked multiple ceasefire violations at LoC

In multiple videos released by Indian Army sources, a projectile fired by the Army's artillery team was seen decimating an enemy structure on the top of a ride on the Pakistan-occupied side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
Indian Army sources said that 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across Line of Control.
The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes, news agency ANI reported quoting Army sources.
Moreover, retaliatory firing by the Indian Army also destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads.
The Indian side's retaliation came after Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire and started attacking multiple Indian positions along the LoC in J&K -- most notably in Uri, Keran, Dawar, and Naugam sectors.
The Pakistani troops fired mortars and other heavy weaponry during the ceasefire violation, Army sources have said.
Apart from the Kamalkote sector of Uri, ceasefire violations were reported from two other places -- Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Keran sector of Kupwara district.
A defence spokesman also said that the Army foiled an infiltration bid, which was aided by the ceasefire violation, along the LoC in the Keran sector.
"Suspicious movement was observed by own troops at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district) today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops," Srinagar- based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.
He said the infiltration bid was accompanied by initiation of an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) by Pakistan.
"They fired mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given," Col Kalia said.
The defence spokesman said the ceasefire violation spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri sectors.
This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machil sector during the intervening night of 7- 8 November was foiled in which three militants were killed.
Three Army soldiers, including a Captain, and a BSF jawan also lost their lives during the operation.
(With agency inputs)