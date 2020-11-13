WATCH: Indian Army decimates Pakistan's bunkers in retaliation against unprovoked multiple ceasefire violations at LoC

In multiple videos released by Indian Army sources, a projectile fired by the Army's artillery team was seen decimating an enemy structure on the top of a ride on the Pakistan-occupied side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Indian Army sources said that 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across Line of Control.

The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes, news agency ANI reported quoting Army sources.

Moreover, retaliatory firing by the Indian Army also destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads.

The Indian side's retaliation came after Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire and started attacking multiple Indian positions along the LoC in J&K -- most notably in Uri, Keran, Dawar, and Naugam sectors.