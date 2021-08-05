Hullabaloo in Rajya Sabha after suspended TMC MP Arpita Ghosh breaks glass door, forcibly tries to enter the House

New Delhi: Once again Rajya Sabha turned into a war field. In a bid to enter the Parliament, suspended TMC Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh snatched a mobile phone of a Parliament Security Services (PSS) woman officer Chander Kala. Kala suffered minor injuries after Arpita smashed the phone against a glass pane of a wooden door of the Upper House.
A statement issued by the Rajya Sabha mentioned that when the PSS officials tried to restrict them from entering the Chamber, the six suspended TMC MPs Dola Sen, Arpita Ghosh, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri and Mausam Noor continued sloganeering against the BJP. They tried to enter the Chamber from Rajya Sabha gate number 3.
Soon after the incident, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien took to Twitter and said, “11.10 Govt again refuses to discuss #Pegasus 30 Oppn MPs enter well of RS. 11.13 Six members suspended for carrying placards 3.35 AFTER House adjourned for the day, 3 AITC MPs (suspension over) PREVENTED from re-entering #Parliament by male marshal Democracy?”
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Trinamool Congress leaders are trying to bring the ‘violence’ of West Bengal in the Parliament.
“Everyone is aware of the post-poll violence situation in West Bengal and also how TMC had throttled Democracy. Now the TMC leaders are just trying to bring the violence in the Parliament,” said Naqvi.
TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, however, said that no matter how much BJP tries to kill TMC’s voice and suspend the MPs, in 2024 the people of India will suspend the saffron party from the country.
It can be recalled that another TMC MP Shantanu Sen was suspended from entire Monsoon Session of the Parliament after Sen snatched paper from IT minister Ashwani Vaishnaw’s hands when he was reading out a statement on Pegasus in Rajya Sabha and tore it and threw it towards the deputy speaker of the House.
