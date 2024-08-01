'How Many Boyfriends Do You Have?': Youth Congress Leader Stabs Girlfriend 7 Times After Accusing Her Of Cheating In Neemuch (VIDEO)

X

A youth Congress leader stabbed his girlfriend seven times with a knife in broad daylight after accusing her of cheating in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch on Wednesday afternoon. After seriously injuring the woman, the accused fled the scene.

In the video of the incident, the victim can be seen lying in a pool of blood as the man kept accusing her of cheating. "She has cheated me. These girls just want money. How many boyfriends do you have? Ayan, Ryan, Azad, Harshit."

#Neemuch: Tasleem (19) was stabbed 8 time by her ex classmate Kuldeep Verma (23) alleging betrayal in full public view on a road in MP's Neemuch town on Wednesday afternoon.



Kuldeep Verma said to be a teacher at a private school was screaming that he had avenged his 'betrayal'… pic.twitter.com/D11NRM3r0C — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) August 1, 2024

As per reports, the police reached the spot soon after they received the information and took the profusely bleeding woman to the district hospital. From the district hospital, reports suggest, the family of the woman took her to a private hospital where her condition is said to be stable now.

The police have arrested the accused, identified as, 23-year-old Kuldeep Verma. They are currently trying to ascertain the exact motive behind the attempt to murder the girl.

The incident took place outside Gandhi Vatika in Neemuch's Cantt police station area. The victim has been identified as 20 years old and is a resident of Bohra Bazaar, while the accused, Kuldeep Verma, is a resident of Kesarpura and a youth Congress leader.

As per eyewitnesses, the couple was standing outside a park, arguing over something when the man pulled out a knife and started stabbing the woman. The victim’s shrill screams alerted passersby who gathered at the spot. However, nobody tried to either save the girl or confront the man.

According to them, Kuldeep shouted in front of the people, "She cheats after loving me. These girls just want money. You left me. How many boyfriends do you have? Ayan, Ryan, Azad, Harshit."

Kuldeep has been the college president of NSUI in Gyanodaya Mahavidyalaya. Recently he was included in the district executive of youth Congress.