'Jo Bhi Hai Izzat Se Dede’: Burqa-Clad Man Stabs Jewellery Shop Owner, Flees With Gold In Hyderabad (VIDEO)

In a shocking daylight robbery in Hyderabad’s Medchal town, a burqa-clad man wielding a dagger and his accomplice looted a jewellery shop and stabbed the owner before fleeing on Thursday.

The purported video of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows the robbery unfolding. In the video, the burqa-clad man can be seen threatening the shop owner and his assistant, asking them to sit and put whatever they have in the bag. But just then, as the owner resisted, the assailant stabbed him under his neck. The scared assistant quickly escaped through the back door, while the owner, standing close to the burqa-clad man, found himself helpless.

However, moments later, the owner saw an opportunity to run. He pushed the other man, who was wearing a helmet, dashed out of the shop, and started screaming, "Thief! Thief!" as the duo ran out of the shop.

As per preliminary reports, the police have registered a case in the matter and efforts are currently underway to nab the assailants.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 31-year-old man was stabbed to death by some unidentified persons in the Asif Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday night, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Sheikh Aleem (31).

According to the police, he was allegedly consuming alcohol near a wine shop in Asif Nagar, when he was attacked by several unidentified persons.

Inspector Venkateshwarlu of Asif Nagar police station said a total of three people have been identified in connection with the case and the body of the deceased has been shifted for postmortem.

"The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Sheikh Aleem (31). He was consuming alcohol near a wine shop. Unidentified persons suddenly came and stabbed him. We identified three accused and the probe is on. The deceased's body has been shifted for postmortem," the official told reporters.

Further investigation is underway in the case and more details are awaited.