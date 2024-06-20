VIDEO: Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Engine Catches Fire Mid-Air

Video: Malaysian Airlines Flight From Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur Makes Emergency Landing At Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport | X

Hyderabad: In a shocking news coming to light from Hyderabad, a Malaysian Airlines flight from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur made an emergency landing at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport earlier on Thursday, June 20, 2024, due to an engine failure. Panic struck among over 100 passengers onboard the flight. The flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Hyderabad airport.

#Kualalumpur bound flight from Hyderabad with over 100 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at #Hyderabad, due to right engine failure. pic.twitter.com/pKhHiqJ7n5 — Yauvani (@yauvani_1) June 20, 2024

As per a report of IANS, "The flight returned early morning after the pilot noticed a technical snag in the engine in mid-air. The flight MAS 199 with 138 people on board took off at 12.30 a.m. However, the pilot noticed the technical snag in mid-air and sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) to return. The aircraft made a safe landing around 3.58 a.m."

Due to the engine malfunction, sparks emanated from the affected engine. According to NDTV, the plane's right engine caught fire approximately 15 minutes after departure. The pilot made sure passengers remained calm and requested permission to initiate an emergency landing.