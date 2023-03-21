How Amritpal Singh switched vehicles from car to bike, changed clothes to ditch Punjab Police

Worrying signs in Punjab amid manhunt for Amritpal Singh | File Photo

On Tuesday, the fourth day of a massive search for Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh began. Over 100 people have been arrested so far. Amritpal Singh, on the other hand, has managed to elude the police and is still on the run.

Amritpal Singh, the self-styled chief of Waris Punjab De, has been declared a fugitive after fleeing cops after an intense car chase through Jalandhar district on Saturday.

Security has been increased throughout the state and at the state's borders with Himachal Pradesh in order to apprehend Amritpal Singh and his associates.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police chased Amritpal in 50 vehicles

On March 18, Amritpal Singh and his associates were travelling in a Mercedes and three other vehicles, a Brezza and two Endeavours.

The Khilchian police set up a checkpoint on the Jalandhar-Moga road in the Amritsar district, as planned. The police asked Amritpal Singh's convoy to stop, but the cavalcade broke through the barricade and fled..

The Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal's affidavit stated, “In this regard, an FIR was registered under Sections 279, 186, 506, 336, 427 of the IPC and Sections under the Arms Act were registered at Police Station Khilchian against Amritpal Singh and others. All the adjoining police stations and districts were alerted to locate the convoy vehicles.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amritpal's car hit from behind by police vehicles

CP Jalandhar, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, DIG Jalandhar, Swapna Sharma, and J Elanchezian, SSP Moga, were pursuing his car. The chase began in Harike and ended in Mehatpur, where Amritpal gave them the slip.

His car was travelling at 90 kilometres per hour. According to reports, police cars hit his Mercedes from behind several times in an attempt to slow him down. However, his car accelerated and hit six-seven bikers as it waded through the crowd.

Amritpal changed his route several times during the chase. Some motorcyclists also arrived on the route with the intention of stopping the police convoy. During the chase, Amritpal switched from his Mercedes to a Fiat Brezza.

Later, Amritpal rode a Platina and a Bullet motorcycle with five of his aides.

He tied his beard with a cloth and switched from his regular blue turban to a pink turban before fleeing on a bike. He had left his clothes and kirpan in the car. Amritpal Singh was spotted in the Shahkot neighbourhood.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Four of his aides travelling in Brezza have been arrested

Four people who were with Amritpal Singh in the Brezza have been arrested, according to sources. But the three people on two motorcycles are on the run with Amritpal.

As per the affidavit of Jalandhar Police Commissioner, "Amritpal Singh has been continuously acting in a manner prejudicial to the security of the State and to the maintenance of public order, a detention proposal to detain Amritpal Singh was prepared and sent by SSP Amritsar Rural, dates March 17, to District Magistrate Amritsar, who considered the same and issued detention orders along with detailed grounds of detention under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980, for detaining Singh."