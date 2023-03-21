Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann promises 'strict action' amid unrest in state over crackdown on Amritpal Singh

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday promised the people of Punjab that strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to disturb the peace and harmony in the state.

The CM's statement comes amid the unrest in Punjab following the crackdown on Waris Punjab De (WPD) members and its founder Amritpal Singh, who is on the run from the cops.

Over 112 associates and aides of Amritpal Singh have been arrested even as Sikhs and Khalistan sympathisers continue to protest across the state.

"In the last few days, some elements were talking to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign powers and were giving hateful speeches.

"Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested and strict punishment will be given to them," the CM said as he spoke on the issue for the first time since the cops launched a massive manhunt to nab the absconding separatist leader.

'Will not spare any force'

"Punjab's peace and harmony, and country's progress our priority. We will not spare any force working against the country. I thank 3 crore Punjabis for their cooperation in this operation (against Amritpal Singh).

"AAP is a secular party, won't allow peace, harmony to be disturbed. People of Punjab want peace and progress."

Why Punjab Police is after Amritpal Singh

The Punjab Police crackdown on WPD began weeks after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate.

The episode had raised fears over the possibility of the return of Khalistani militancy to the state that borders Pakistan.

WPD was formed by singer-activist Deep Sandhu. Amritpal took over as its chief a month after his death last year.