 UP: Chaos At Gorakhpur Fuel Pump Over ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ Rule; Woman Attacks Staff With Bottle, Slippers - Video
A video of a brawl between a woman and a petrol pump employee in UP's Gorakhpur surfaced online. n the video, a woman wearing blue jeans could be seen assaulting the saleswoman with a slipper, a chair, and even with a bottle in her hand. The chaotic scene unfolded over the state government’s ‘no helmet, no petrol’ rule.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Chaos At Gorakhpur Fuel Pump Over ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ Rule; Woman Attacks Staff With Bottle, Slippers (Screengrab) | X/@bstvlive

Gorakhpur: Chaos erupted at a fuel pump in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district over the state government’s ‘no helmet, no petrol’ rule. A video of a brawl between a woman and a petrol pump employee surfaced online.

The violent altercation erupted between the two after the saleswoman refused to fill petrol in the bike of the woman's friend. In the video, a woman wearing blue jeans could be seen assaulting the saleswoman with a slipper, a chair, and even with a bottle in her hand.

Video Of The Incident:

The viral video shows the woman hitting the petrol pump employee and her colleague with a chair. She then threw the bottle at the saleswoman. The woman customer later climbed the platform where the fuel machines were installed and hit her. The petrol pump employee also defended herself with a fuel nozzle.

The woman’s friend and other person then intervened between the two and separated them. In the viral video, the girl could also be seen hitting a saleswoman with a slipper at the saleswoman. A crowd gathered at the petrol pump after the altercation.

After the video went viral, the Gorakhpur Police took cognisance of the incident. A case has been registered by the police. “Regarding the incident, Station House Officer Ramgarh Tal informed that the customer got into a dispute over the issue of not providing petrol at the petrol pump without a helmet, and based on the received written complaint in this regard, a case has been registered at the local police station under relevant sections,” the police said.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Earlier this month, the UP government rolled out its month-long "No Helmet, No Fuel" drive. The rule is aimed at creating awareness among bikers regarding the importance of helmets and safety measures.

