Amritpal Singh case: Associates of cult group 'Waris Punjab De' sent to police custody till March 23 | ANI

Four associates of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh were produced in Baba Bakala Court in Amritsar on Monday.

Bhupinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Sukhmanjeet Singh and Harpreet Singh were sent to police custody till March 23, advocate of the accused, H Shekhon said.

The case is registered at Khilchian Police Station under sections 279 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life), 506, 636 and 186 of IPC. Shekhon said some weapon recoveries are to be made from his clients.

The Punjab Police operation began Saturday, weeks after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate.

The episode had raised fears over the possibility of the return of Khalistani militancy to the border state.

Internet suspension extended

The Punjab government has again extended the suspension of mobile internet services, this time up to Tuesday noon.

Amritpal Singh's uncle and the driver surrendered near Bullandpur gurdwara in Jalandhar's Mehatpur area. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav was among the officers at the spot.

In a video shot then, Harjit Singh can be seen producing his licensed 32 bore pistol and cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh which he was carrying in a Mercedes.

The car was later seized and the two men taken away by the Amritsar Rural police, officials said.

Three other vehicles have been seized and 114 people arrested so far in Punjab in the action against Waris Punjab De. Nine rifles and 430 cartridges have been recovered, police said.

