Amethi Seat Of Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results

All eyes are on Congress and if the party will field Rahul Gandhi against Smriti Irani from Amethi for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | X | ANI

The Amethi Lok Sabha constituency has always been one of the most high profile and watched out seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Amethi parliamentary constituency for long was considered the Congress and Gandhi family bastion. However, things changed in 2019 when BJP's Smriti Irani managed to defeat Rahul Gandhi of Congress from Amethi, which was seen as one of the biggest upsets or turnaround.

From Amethi, It's All About BJP vs Congress

Now with just days to go for polling in Amethi, it remains to be seen if the Congress will field Rahul Gandhi again against Smriti Irani or will there be a new candidate this time? While Smriti Irani is BJP's candidate from the seat, the Congress is yet to name a candidate from Amethi and even Raebareli. The battle for the seat is once again going to be between the BJP and the Congress, irrespective of who the Congress party fields to contest from the seat.

Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency

The Amethi Lok Sabha constituency is one of 80 Lok Sabha or parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, a state that sends most number of MPs to the parliament.

The Amethi constituency holds five assembly segments namely Tiloi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur, Amethi and Salon.

Key Dates

Amethi goes to poll on May 20, 2024 and the counting of votes, like for all Lok Sabha constituencies, will be held on June 4. Amethi falls under phase 5 of polling for the Lok Sabha elections as per the schedule declared by the Election Commission of India on March 16, 2024.

Previous Results

The high-profile and fiercely contested seat of Amethi witnessed Smriti Irani of the BJP winning against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019 with a margin of almost 55,000 votes.

While the Congress vote share in the constituency was 43.86%, the BJP triumphed with 49.71% of the votes from the seat with Smriti Irani as the party candidate.

However, in 2014, Rahul Gandhi had won the contest from the seat against Smriti Irani. In 2009 as well, Rahul Gandhi had won from Amethi with a decisive margin. However, the voter turnout in the last Lok Sabha elections in Amethi was a matter of concern with only 54.08% people turning up to vote which was lower than the national voting average.