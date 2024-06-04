Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Security Heightened At A Counting Centre In Raebareli (VIDEO)

The counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 gets underway on June 4. With the counting set to begin at 8 am, the fate of the candidates in the fray for Lok Sabha Elections will get sealed once counting is done for the all rounds. The state of Uttar Pradesh, with 80 Lok Sabha seats, is closely followed for a number of reasons including the numerical strength. That Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of big leaders are contesting from UP makes the state extremely important. Follow all the live updates here regarding election results from Uttar Pradesh.

The contest in Uttar Pradesh is mainly between the BJP, which has been sweeping the state in the last two general elections (2014, 2019) and the Samajwadi Party- Congress led INDIA alliance in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat. It is also often said that the road to Delhi (centre) goes through UP, as the state sends most number of MPs to the Parliament.

The Election Commission of India on March 16 announced the election schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Election Commission announced the polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in 7 phases and UP went to polls under all the phases.

Elections in UP was held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 under phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7 respectively. With several high profile seats and candidates in the fray from the seat, all eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh and who manages to win in the state with highest number of Lok Sabha seats.