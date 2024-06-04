Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP's Smriti Irani Trails Against Congress' Kishori Lal

Its Smriti Irani (BJP) vs KL Sharma (Congress) | X | ANI

The Amethi Constituency, a seat of immense political significance, has always been considered one of the most prominent in Indian politics. It was represented by Congress until 2019, when Smriti Irani won the seat by defeating Rahul Gandhi. This time, Congress has chosen KL Sharma as their representative from the constituency, setting the stage for a tough fight between him and Smriti Irani.

Difference in vote percentage

BJP's Smriti Irani is shown trailing against Congress' KL Sharma with a vote of 1,19,069, while KL Sharma is shown ahead in Amethi with a total vote of 169827.

Smriti Irani trails against KL Sharma

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP's Smriti Irani, who was leading in Amethi against KL Sharma with good numbers, is shown trailing against Congress' KL Sharma with a total vote of 1,01,193, according to the latest trends.