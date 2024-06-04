 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP's Smriti Irani Trails Against Congress' Kishori Lal
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP's Smriti Irani Trails Against Congress' Kishori Lal

The Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The high-profile consistency has been represented by BJP Member and Minister of Women and Child Development of India Smriti Irani since the 2019 election. She won the seat by defeating Rahul Gandhi.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Its Smriti Irani (BJP) vs KL Sharma (Congress) | X | ANI

The Amethi Constituency, a seat of immense political significance, has always been considered one of the most prominent in Indian politics. It was represented by Congress until 2019, when Smriti Irani won the seat by defeating Rahul Gandhi. This time, Congress has chosen KL Sharma as their representative from the constituency, setting the stage for a tough fight between him and Smriti Irani.

Difference in vote percentage

BJP's Smriti Irani is shown trailing against Congress' KL Sharma with a vote of 1,19,069, while KL Sharma is shown ahead in Amethi with a total vote of 169827. 

Smriti Irani trails against KL Sharma

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP's Smriti Irani, who was leading in Amethi against KL Sharma with good numbers, is shown trailing against Congress' KL Sharma with a total vote of 1,01,193, according to the latest trends.

