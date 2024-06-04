Amethi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain', Netizens TROLL BJP's Smriti Irani As She Trails By Huge Margin

Actress-turned-politician and Union Minister Smriti Irani is trailing from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency against Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma, who is leading by over 62,000 votes. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 4) and around 11 am, the INDIA bloc shocked everyone as the trends showed their slender lead over the NDA.

Soon after the trends showed Smriti Irani trailing by a huge margin in Amethi, social media platforms were flooded with memes and hilarious reactions from netizens.

Several social media users wrote "Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hain naye naye sancho me dhalte hain," which is a line of from the title song of Smriti Irani's famous television show 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki'.

Stand-up comedian Sahil Shah wrote on X, "Today Smriti Irani realised the real meaning of "Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hai"

Another user wrote, "Smriti Irani ko itna bada jhatka toh ko Mihir ke wapas Zinda hone pe bhi nahi laga tha."

Today Smriti Irani realised the real meaning of "Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hai" — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) June 4, 2024

Smriti Irani ko itna bada jhatka toh ko Mihir ke wapas Zinda hone pe bhi nahi laga tha. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) June 4, 2024

Smriti Irani is trailing by 95,000 votes from Amethi Loksabha Seats



ME RIGHT NOW: #ElectionsResults pic.twitter.com/vYH62Adlh6 — Aarti✍️ (@ItsAarti_) June 4, 2024

For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had left Amethi to KL Sharma as he decided to take up his mother, veteran politician Sonia Gandhi's mantle in Rae Bareli, where he is currently leading by over 4,35,000 votes.

The Amethi Lok Sabha constituency has always been one of the most watched-out seats in Uttar Pradesh. For a very long time, it was considered the Congress and Gandhi family bastion. However, things changed in 2019 when BJP's Smriti Irani managed to defeat Rahul Gandhi.

This time, Congress had fielded old party hand KL Sharma from Amethi to take on Smriti Irani.

The Amethi constituency holds five assembly segments namely Tiloi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur, Amethi and Salon.