Amritpal Singh case: What's the debate over pro-Khalistan, 'Waris Panjab De' chief's educational qualifications?

On Monday, the Punjab government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Tuesday afternoon as a hunt for pro-Khalistan, 'Waris Panjab De' chief, Amritpal Singh continued for the third day.

The Punjab Police has used the stringent National Security Act against five individuals connected to the alleged fugitive, according to a report by PTI.

"Police are making all efforts to nab him. Several rumours are being spread. Punjab Police is clearly stating that the arrest is yet to be made & we're going across the state & everywhere else to arrest him," stated Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill in an interaction with reporters.

The 30-year-old self-styled Sikh preacher, who has been advocating for a separate state for Sikhs, is under the radar of the Punjab Police as the latter have so far arrested 112 people in connection with various cases.

Questions over Amritpal Singh's educational qualifications

Born in Amritsar, Amritpal Singh moved to Dubai, UAE to join his family's transport business.

Doubts were raised over the Sikh leader's educational qualifications as according to Singh's LinkedIn profile he had a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Lord Krishna polytechnic college Kapurthala in Punjab but a report by the Tribune stated that Singh was pursuing a diploma in the field and dropped out of the campus soon after he joined the course.

Many of the faculty members in the college were thus not able to remember Singh, according to the report.

Sandeep Sharma, the college's former principal who taught applied physics, told the newspaper that he didn't recall having taught Singh among the 2,800 students who had enrolled for various engineering diploma courses in 2009.

The officiating college principal, Varun Markanda further confirmed Amritpal as a student in the Mechanical Engineering batch but the records showed him as a drop-out.

Amritpal's uncle, driver, surrender to Punjab Police

According to police, Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night.

The radical preacher and his supporters were accused of spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attacking police personnel and obstructing public servants in discharge of their duties.

Six police personnel, including a superintendent of police, were injured in Ajnala.

Opposition parties have flagged the incident as a sign of the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'failure' to maintain law and order and expressed fears that Punjab could slide back to the days of militancy.

Dubai-returned Amritpal became the head of 'Waris Punjab De', which was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

(Inputs from PTI)