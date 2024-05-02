BJP Preferred Political Party Of LGBTQ+ Community, Dating App Survey Reveals

A LGBTQ+ dating app conducted poll on preferred political party in India. |

Romeo, an LGBTQ+ online dating app, conducted a poll from April 17–25 to determine users' preferred Indian political party. Results showed that the Bharatiya Janata Part (BJP) was the most popular choice.

Motives Behind The Survey

The dating app surveyed with the aim of providing its users with a platform to voice their preferences and to bridge the informational void by asking its users for their preferred political party, as they understood there is a lack of data when it comes to voting preferences of the people belonging to the community as the electoral surveys do not take gender identity and sexual preferences into account.

As unbiased representatives of its users, the ROMEO app's goal was to gather data on the interests and preferences of community members rather than statistically predict elections. The data was intended to enhance LGBTQ+ political representation, dismantle prejudices, and contribute to public discourse.

Survey Method

The ROMEO app asked the users for their age and voting intentions to keep it hassle-free. With an approach of self-selecting samples, anyone interested can participate anonymously, after which an in-app message is sent to the user in the country they belong to. The responses collected are not displayed on the user's ROMEO profile, keeping them confidential. With the help of their survey partner, SurveyMonkey, they made sure there were no repetitions or re-submissions of votes to avoid mishaps and multiple submissions from a single account.

Results Of The Survey

The polls concluded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads with 50.9% of votes cast by over 1000 voters, while the Indian National Congress leads second on the list with 25.6% of votes cast by 551 voters.

BJP: 50.9% (1,094 votes), INC: 25.6% (551 votes), AAP: 3.4% (72 votes), DMK: 3.2% (69 votes), AITC: 1.3% (27 votes), Others: 15.6% (337 votes).