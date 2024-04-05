Pune: LGBTQ Community In City Demands Greater Representation And Rights Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections | Representational image

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, citizens across the city are expressing their demands and expectations from their elected representatives. Among them, members of the LGBTQ+ community are advocating for a platform that fosters their growth and integration into society.

Over time, the city has witnessed various initiatives aimed at inclusivity, ranging from symbolic gestures to tangible actions like providing job opportunities to transgender individuals in civic bodies and organising events such as Dahi Handi. However, the community seeks more substantial representation and rights in society, hoping for further progress in this regard.

Community members speak up

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Miss Damini Sinha said, "I have been in the city for the last 15 years. Politics is everywhere in every field. I have been working in the IT sector since 2007 as the first transgender and feel proud, standing on my own feet. Most of places, we don't get the respect as the common people get. I want to vote for the party that works for our community and country as well. Yet, some so many people feel shy to communicate with us. Each vote matters, and accordingly, each person's rights matter, whether they belong to any community. Politicians should work for their rights," she added.

Devyani Deshmukh (Mai), who belongs to the transgender community, expressed, "I have completed many courses such as a diploma in cooperative management, dance diploma, etc. Similarly, there are many people in our community who are educated. Despite that, we are not getting proper jobs according to our dreams/professions and are forced to do begging and work as sex workers. We are expecting our MP to give us a platform where we can grow more and make our place in society."

"Even today, there hasn't been any notable success"

Kadambari, a transgender woman and actress/social worker, said, "Until now, experiences of politics, religious conversion, and casteism have been observed within the country. There seems to be little discussion about rights, reservations, and protection. Many times, neglected and marginalised communities are assured of resolution but are left as scapegoats afterwards. The LGBTQ+ community hasn't seen any significant discussions or actions from any party to address their rights and issues. The process of issuing voting cards to transgender women to exercise their voting rights has gained momentum."

"Even today, there hasn't been any notable success in registering the total number of LGBTQ+ individuals. Despite the growing presence of this society, the measurement of its impact remains elusive, even in official records. The society, comprising women, men, and the third gender, must collectively strive for a prosperous, successful, and cultured society. It's imperative for social workers, candidates, and political figures to practice inclusivity and work for the betterment of all," she said.

"Ignoring a marginalised society and refraining from doing anything for them is equivalent to pushing them into a corner, perpetuating an outdated cycle. Not a single candidate for the Lok Sabha has come forward to discuss and address the issues and obstacles faced by this community. Those who stand by us, speak for us, will receive our votes in large numbers," she added.

Teju Punekar, who works as a fashion designer, expressed, "If we think about it now, transgender people are only seen as dolls, whose memory only comes to mind for voting after elections. The government and ministers may consider us alive, but who knows. We have received our voting cards, but until today, we have always been limited to just voting. So many governments have changed, but we still have to go to court to find employment. Even our basic needs of food and shelter are not fulfilled. While India is developing, the transgender community is still backward. We could face criminal cases, we could be punished, so why can't we get employment and reservations? We are only kept for voting. We will vote for that leader who comes to us, not just talk but also work, give us employment, give us reservations in government jobs, otherwise, by pressing the NOTA button, we will fulfill our responsibility."

Manasvi Goilkar (Social worker), spoke about the political efforts and said, "If Congress has passed a statement that they will bring a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to LGBTQIA+ community, then it will be a great decision for the community. Because we are fighting from long for same-sex marriage should get recognized. But in 60 years of Congress govt why they didn't think about our community? Now we are just vote banks for politicians?" Manasvi Goilkar (Social worker)

"Because this statement is passed just before the election so is it for focusing on the votes of LGBTQIA+ community? Don't know but in these many years the situation of LGBTQIA+ community is the same and still they are struggling a lot. The supreme court has recognized the community, the constitution gives us rights to choose our gender and sexuality but the stigma in society is still the same," she added.