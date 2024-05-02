Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Controversy: SIT Rejects Hassan MP's Plea; Issues Fresh Summons To Appear For Inquiry

NSUI members burn a poster of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna during a protest against his involvement in the alleged sexual abuse case, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. | PTI

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday reportedly rejected Hassan MP and suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna's plea seeking an extension of seven days to appear for an inquiry in the sex-tape controversy surrounding him. The SIT also issued fresh summons to Prajwal, who is expected to return to India on May 3 from Germany.

Sexual abuse case

The 33-year-old MP and his father HD Revnna have been booked for alleged sexual abuse case that rocked Karnataka. Prajwal is alleged to have sexually abused hundreds of woman, including a few government employees, and have the obscene act recorded. More than 2,000 videos were allegedly found on a pen drive and circulated in Hassan, prompting investigation by the Karnataka government.

On April 30, the SIT had issued notices to Prajwal and HD Revanna to appear before the investigation. They have been booked under IPC sections 354A (sexual abuse), 354D (stalking), 506 (threat) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman).

'Truth will prevail soon'

On May 1, Prajwal tweeted saying, "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon."

ವಿಚಾರಣೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗಲು ನಾನು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಕಾರಣ, ನಾನು ನನ್ನ ವಕೀಲರ ಮೂಲಕ C.I.D ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ.



ಸತ್ಯ ಆದಷ್ಟು ಬೇಗ ಹೊರಬರಲಿದೆ.



As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon. pic.twitter.com/lyU7YUoJem — Prajwal Revanna (@iPrajwalRevanna) May 1, 2024

Prajwal, who is the nephew of JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former prime minister HD Devegowda, fled the country to Germany after the first phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded in April 26 in Karnataka, which also included voting in Hassan, from where the BJP-JD(S) alliance fielded him once again for the general assembly polls.