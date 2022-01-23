Homi Bhabha death anniversary: Remembering father of India's nuclear programme

India became nuclear state among very few countries in the world at early stage of freedom. Most of the credit for emerging India as a nuclear power goes to Homi Jehangir Bhabha.

Homi Jehangir Bhabha in knows as the father of India's nuclear programme. He laid the foundation of India's nuclear power and his visions also made the country as responsible nuclear power country.

Homi Jehangir Bhabha, died on on 24 January 1966 in a mysterious plane crash. He was a physicist and later became very prominent atomic expert in the world.

On death anniversary of Homi Jehangir Bhabha on 24 January, lets remember the father of India's nuclear programme.

Homi Jehangir Bhabha Biography

Bhabha was born in wealthy family in Mumbai. In 1927. He went to England at Cambridge University to study engineering.

His father was lawyer, wanted him to pursue mechanical engineering at Cambridge University so he could join Tata Steel Mills in Jamshedpur. But Mr. Bhabha chose a physics for his career.

Before World War II, Mr. Bhabha returned to India and joined the Indian Institute of Science under Nobel laureate CV Raman.

In 1944, He started the Cosmic Ray Research Unit in Indian Institute of Science and started researching in nuclear field.

With the help of TATA, Mr. Bhabha established the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in 1945 and later the Trombay Atomic Energy Establishment (TAEE) in 1954 which played a major role in India's nuclear program in future.

He was among very few people in India who realized the significance of atomic energy very early.

Homi Jehangir Bhabha Career

When India got freedom, he was also offered a post in the Cabinet. However, he rejected the offer and became the scientific advisor to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He convinced prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to invest in his nuclear programme which was also a turning point in countries nuclear progression.

His visionary statement can show his greatness, he said “within the next couple of decades, atomic energy would play an important part in the economy and the industry of countries and that, if India did not wish to fall even further behind industrially advanced countries of the world, it would be necessary to develop this branch of science.”

His words later came true in case of country also as well as the world, as all the countries started investing in nuclear power.

