Hockey Wali Sarpanch: Meet Neeru Yadav, who is breaking stereotypes with her pathbreaking work as village head in Rajasthan

Neeru Yadav, also known as 'hockey wali Sarpanch', with girls' hockey team | Manish Godha

Neeru Yadav, sarpanch of village Lambi-Ahir in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan is known as Hockey Wali Sarpanch in nearby villages as she formed a girls' Hockey team in her village. For the last two years, she has been giving her salary to arrange facilities like a dedicated playground, hockey kits, uniforms, and a hockey coach for the team.

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝘅 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

A post-graduate in Maths and now pursuing Ph.D. in geography, Neeru (32) is one of those young sarpanches in Rajasthan who are making headlines with their out-of-the-box thinking for the development and well-being of their panchayats.

"Hockey is our national game and I felt that it should be promoted so I decided to form a team of girls and am delighted that our team has played upto the district level in the recently held Gramin Olympics in the state," said Neeru, who originally belongs to the state of sports, Haryana. She was born and brought up in Narnaul, Haryana and got married to an Engineer Ashok Yadav of Lambi-Ahir village where she was elected as the first lady sarpanch in 2020.

𝗬𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘃 𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗼 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽𝘀 𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

Besides motivating the village girls in sports, Neeru helps them in their education and skill development. She said that 10 girls in her village are working in good companies after the skill development training and a new batch of 15 is about to start in a few days.

She also runs a Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) in her village and claims that she was the first lady sarpanch to start FPO in the country. This FPO promotes the Moong and millets like Bajra.

𝗬𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘃 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗱 '𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲' 𝗯𝘆 𝗥𝗮𝗷𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀

In her recent initiative, she has started a unique campaign in her village for garbage-free marriage functions’. Under this, the panchayat provides steel utensils for cooking and serving for free in marriage and functions in her village and a team of volunteers collects the food waste and converts it into manure for selling at piecemeal rates to farmers. "The purpose of this is to reduce the garbage of disposables, plastics and bottles for keeping the village clean and utilize the natural resources at its best by recycling the food waste," said Neeru.

The Rajasthan Government has awarded her with ‘Shiksha Shree’ for renovating the Government School of the village by spending above seven lakhs from her savings.