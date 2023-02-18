Rajasthan: Resignation of Gehlot's close aid Mahesh Joshi as CLP chief whip accepted

Mahesh Joshi's Facebook

Mahesh Joshi, one of Rajasthan Chief Minkister Ashok Gehlot's loyalists, on Friday resigned from the post of chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party in the Rajasthan Assembly. Joshi is a cabinet minister also.

His resignation is being seen as result of dissident leader Sachin Pilot's recent interview expressing his displeasure on inordinate delay by the leadership in taking action against those given show-cause notice by the party high command after the incident of parallel meeting of Gehlot loyalist MLAs on September 25, 2022. Joshi is one of the three leaders who got a notice.

Although the official communication for his resignation said Joshi had resigned before the commencement of the Budget Session but was accepted by Gehlot on Friday.

The communication was released after a meeting between Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Gehlot on Friday.

