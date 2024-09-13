HM Amit Shah Has A Savarkar Reference In Renaming Port Blair As Sri Vijayapuram

File pic of Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (September 13), took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and shared that the Home Ministry has decided to rename Port Blair as Shri Vijayapuram.

"Veer" Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had spent 11 years in the Cellular Jail in Port Blair city during India's freedom struggle.

"Inspired by the resolve of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to rid the country of all symbols of slavery, today the Home Ministry has decided to rename Port Blair as 'Shri Vijayapuram'. The name 'Sri Vijayapuram' reflects our struggle for freedom and the contribution of Andaman and Nicobar in it. This island has a unique place in our country's independence and history," Home Minister Amit Shah posted.

"This island, which played the role of a naval base in the Chola Empire, is today ready to accelerate the country's security and development. This island is the place where the tricolour was first hoisted by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and where Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters fought for the independence of Maa Bharati in the Cellular Jail," Amit Shah's post read.