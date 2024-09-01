 Port Blair's Veer Savarkar Airport Set to Launch 1st International Flight To Kuala Lumpur On November 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPort Blair's Veer Savarkar Airport Set to Launch 1st International Flight To Kuala Lumpur On November 16

Port Blair's Veer Savarkar Airport Set to Launch 1st International Flight To Kuala Lumpur On November 16

Earlier, on April 30, the Veer Savarkar International Airport started night operations following a significant upgrades and advancements.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Port Blair: The dates for the first international flight from Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport to Kuala Lumpur have been announced.

Andaman Association of Tour Operators President Mohan Vinod said on Saturday that after a long wait, international flights would be started from the Port Blair airport and the first flight has been scheduled for November 16.

Statement Of Mohan Vinod, President Of Andaman Association Of Tour Operators

Speaking to ANI, Vinod said, "After a long wait, we are happy to announce that we have taken the decision to start international flights from the Port Blair airport. The first flight is of Air Asia and is scheduled for November 16. We want to thank the government and Air Asia for helping us."

FPJ Shorts
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Real Story: All You Need To Know About Vijay Varma's Web Show Based On True Events
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Real Story: All You Need To Know About Vijay Varma's Web Show Based On True Events
West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In 24 Hours
West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In 24 Hours
Unseen Photos From Drashti Dhami's Star Studded Baby Shower
Unseen Photos From Drashti Dhami's Star Studded Baby Shower
'Infant Attrition' On Rise; Accounts For 10-15% Of Annual Labour Movement: TeamLease Services
'Infant Attrition' On Rise; Accounts For 10-15% Of Annual Labour Movement: TeamLease Services

Further, he said that the tourism in Port Blair has been affected a lot due to no flights and further said that they hope that the international flights would bring in more tourists.

"The airport was inaugurated by PM Modi on June 21, 2023. Since that day, we have awaited this. Tourism has been affected because of the flights. Now that we have announced the international flights, we hope that more tourists come and tourism increases in Port Blair. We want to thank Air Asia and the people for cooperating with us," he added.

Read Also
Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport Starts Night Operations
article-image

Veer Savarkar International Airport Starts Night Operations

Earlier, on April 30, the Veer Savarkar International Airport started night operations following a significant upgrades and advancements.

On April 18, a private airline was the first to land using the ILS at VSI Airport.

The aviation infrastructure at INS Utkrosh in Port Blair has undergone significant advancements, with upgrades that allow the airport to handle both day and night operations.

The modernisation effort, under Project MAFI (Modernisation of Airfield Infrastructure), was conceived at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi and executed under the supervision of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI & Gujarat Police Achieve Success In Extraditing Major Gambling Offender Dipakkumar Dhirajlal...

CBI & Gujarat Police Achieve Success In Extraditing Major Gambling Offender Dipakkumar Dhirajlal...

West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In...

West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In...

IndiGo's Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Nagpur Due To Bomb Threat

IndiGo's Jabalpur-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Nagpur Due To Bomb Threat

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces ₹3 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Victims In Thoothukudi...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces ₹3 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of Victims In Thoothukudi...

West Bengal Shocker: CT Scan Operator Molests 13-Year-Old Girl In Howrah Hospital, Arrested;...

West Bengal Shocker: CT Scan Operator Molests 13-Year-Old Girl In Howrah Hospital, Arrested;...