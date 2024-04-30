Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport Starts Night Operations

Port Blair: The Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has started night operations following significant upgrades and advancements. On April 18, a private airline was the first to land using the ILS at VSI Airport.

The aviation infrastructure at INS Utkrosh in Port Blair has undergone significant advancements, with upgrades that allow the airport to handle both day and night operations.

Project MAFI (Modernisation Of Airfield Infrastructure)

The modernization effort, under Project MAFI (Modernisation of Airfield Infrastructure), was conceived at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi and executed under the supervision of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC).

A key feature of the modernization is the installation of a new Airfield Lighting System (AFLS) and Cat II Approach Lighting System (ALS). These advancements are complemented by a Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) and the Glide Path (GP) of the Instrument Landing System (ILS), installed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). This set of equipment allows aircraft to land in low visibility and night-time conditions, improving safety and efficiency.

Further enhancements include the commissioning of a Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN) and a Precision Approach Radar (PAR). These installations provide a significant boost in safety for military flights, especially fighter operations, making Utkrosh Airfield fully capable of handling operations around the clock.

These developments not only enhance the strategic importance of Port Blair Airport but also play a critical role in improving regional connectivity.

Apart from its strategic importance, these developments mark a crucial step in improving regional connectivity and strengthening the UDAN scheme, benefiting islanders and enabling tourists to visit and explore exotic places in North Andaman and Nicobar Islands.