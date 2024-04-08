Historic Ram Navami Celebration Planned With Unique 'Surya Tilak' For Ram Lalla

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced a significant decision | Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

Lucknow: As the first Ramnavami after the consecration of Ramlala approaches, preparations are underway for a historic celebration marking the grand birth anniversary of Lord Ram after 500 years. A significant highlight of the festivities will be the Surya Tilak, anointing Ramlala with the rays of the sun precisely at noon, the time of his birth.

The Surya Tilak ceremony, scheduled to take place on Ram Navami, will commence at exactly 12 noon, symbolizing the auspicious moment of Ramlala's birth. During this ritual, the sun's rays will illuminate the divine face of Ramlala for approximately four minutes, adorned with a circular tilak measuring 75 mm.

“Scientists are meticulously preparing for this unique event, with equipment being installed in the Ram temple, ready for trial. We are very hopeful that we will get Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla this year only,” Champat Rai, Convener of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said

Lord Ram, revered as Suryavanshi, inspired the proposal to integrate scientific methods ensuring the sun's rays directly anoint the idol of Ram Lalla during the construction of the Ram temple. The Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, has devised an innovative system named the "Tilak of Sun Rays" using mirrors, lenses, and brass. This system, devoid of battery or electricity, will bestow the divine tilak upon Lord Ram on the day of Ram Navami.

This special Surya Tilak, measuring 75 mm in diameter, will be a yearly occurrence exclusively on Ram Navami. The optomechanical system, situated on the third floor of the temple, comprises high-quality mirrors, lenses, and vertical piping with strategically placed lenses. Mirrors and lenses on the ground floor will facilitate the process, ensuring the sunlight cascades onto the idol of Ramlala, adorning his forehead with the divine mark for two to three minutes.

The ceremony will serve as a poignant moment for devotees, commemorating the birth of Lord Ram amidst the sacred ambiance of the Ram temple. As preparations reach their final stages, anticipation builds for this historic event that will resonate with devotees for years to come.