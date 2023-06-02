Hindu organisations in Jharkhand organise saffron march against religious conversion

Representative image |

Patna: Hindu organisations in Jharkhand on Thursday held a protest demonstration against religious conversions.

The saffron clad activists, including many women, demonstrated at Plaza Circle of Jharkhand's capital Ranchi demanding the immediate arrest of Tanvir Khan, the owner of a grooming institute, who had allegedly pressured an upcoming model to change her religion and marry him.

This is the third incident of love jihad in Ranchi in one year, according to reports. Muslim fundamentalists were forcing Hindu girls to change their religion, contended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Pratul Shahdev.

The parents of the model on Thursday alleged that Khan was also threatening them through calls made to their residence in Bhagalpur. The couple demanded police security for themselves and their daughter who is in Mumbai and alleged that the model had, on being blackmailed by Khan, even attempted to kill herself in September last year by jumping from the sixth floor of the building where she lived. However, she was saved by neighbours, they said.

FIR filed in Mumbai against grooming institute owner

The model, who has filed one more FIR against Khan in Mumbai on Thursday, said she had joined the grooming institute at Ranchi, which was portrayed to be owned by Yash.

However, the Aadhaar card of the owner showed that his real name is Tanvir Khan.

The Versova police station in Mumbai transferred the case to Ranchi police, according to senior SP Kaushal Kishore. An FIR has been lodged at Gonda police station of Ranchi and a team of Ranchi police has been sent to Mumbai to record the statement of the model.

Police are hunting for Khan and are using technical surveillance methods to locate him. His mobile was traced to Bhagalpur on Wednesday. However, on Thursday it was traced to Gaya town.