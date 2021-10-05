e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das to join Trinamool Congress: ReportsMark Zuckerberg set back by nearly $7 bn in Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram global outage
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 04:43 PM IST

PM Modi misses out on Lakhimpur Kheri violence in his speech during visit to Lucknow, Opposition questions

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Amid Prime Minister Modi visit to Lucknow to inaugurate 'Azadi@75 -New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' conference-cum-expo, Opposition hit out at the Prime Minister for missing out on Lakhimpur Kheri which was just '15 minute helicopter ride' from the event's location.

The Prime Minister made no reference to the unrest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence where eight people, including four farmers, were killed on Sunday, while speaking at the event in Lucknow.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked why is he is not going to Lakhimpur Kheri, which is just a 15-minute helicopter ride from Lucknow, where he is addressing an event, to wipe the tears of families whose sons have been 'brutally murdered'.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Under the PM Awas Yojana, the Central government has transferred nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in the accounts of the poor." After 2014, the BJP government has given them permission to build over 1.13 crore houses under PM Awas Yojana in the city and of these, over 50 lakh houses have been built and given to the poor so far, he added.


Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that it did not want to construct houses for the poor and created hindrances in the implementation of the central housing scheme.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally handed over the keys of the PMAY-U houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. He also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme virtually.

ALSO READ

Watch video: Since 2017, urban poor have got 9 lakh houses under Yogi govt, says PM Modi in Lucknow

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 04:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal