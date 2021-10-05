Watch video: Since 2017, urban poor have got 9 lakh houses under Yogi govt, says PM Modi in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday digitally handed over the keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in Lucknow.

Addressing the Urban Conclave held in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow today, PM Modi said that of the total number of houses that have been provided under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), the ownership of 80 per cent of them belong to women.

"80 per cent of the ownership for houses being given under PM Awas Yojana is being given to women, or they are being made joint-owners. In Uttar Pradesh, on the registry of houses worth Rs 10 lakh, women are also being given a 2 per cent discount on stamp duty," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also stated that since 2014, the Central government has approved the construction of over 1.13 crore houses in the urban areas under the Centre's PMAY scheme.

"Since 2014, our government has approved the construction of more than 1 crore 13 lakh houses in cities under PM Awas Yojana. Out of this, more than 50 lakh houses have been built and handed over to the poor," he said.

"The government before 2014 had sanctioned just 13 lakh crore urban houses. Only 8 lakh were built out of this," he said.

“Under PM Awas Yojana, Central government has transferred nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in the accounts of the poor. 3 crore families, who were living in slum area and didn’t have pucca houses, got an opportunity to become ‘lakhpati’ with a single scheme. It is a big thing…. these people are ‘lakhpati’ now,” he added.

Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that it did not want to construct houses for the poor and created hindrances in the implementation of the central housing scheme.

He said before 2017, Rs 18,000 crore was approved for Uttar Pradesh for constructing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but not even 18 houses were built by the previous government.

"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh got 18,000 houses sanctioned under PM Awas Yojana. The govt in place, however, built zero houses for the poor. Since 2017, the urban poor have already got 9 lakh houses under Yogi's government. 14 lakh more houses are at different stages of development," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally handed over the keys of the PMAY-U houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. He also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme virtually.

The Prime Minister also released a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various flagship missions of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under the mart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) at Lucknow's Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:09 PM IST