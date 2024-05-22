 Heatwave: Indian Army Jawan Roasts Papad While On Duty In 'Burning' Sand Under Scorching Heat In Jaisalmer; VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHeatwave: Indian Army Jawan Roasts Papad While On Duty In 'Burning' Sand Under Scorching Heat In Jaisalmer; VIDEO Surfaces

Heatwave: Indian Army Jawan Roasts Papad While On Duty In 'Burning' Sand Under Scorching Heat In Jaisalmer; VIDEO Surfaces

Talking of the harsh summer, all of North India has been reeling under intense heat. People are suffering from heat strokes and other heat related complications with no relief in sight.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
article-image

The rising temperature in North India has people sweating under the sweltering heat. The IMD has also issued a red alert warning considering the temperatures in North India soaring to dangerous levels. However, a video from the border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer facing scorching heat showed an Indian Army personnel (BSF) roasting a papad in the 'burning' sand.

The video proves the extreme conditions under which the army personnel serve and protect the nation's borders. In the video, the army personnel takes a raw papad and put it under the sand which is extremely hot due to the scorching Sun. That the soldier did this under 47 degree celsius led to netizens commenting on the post.

However, talking of the harsh summer, all of North India has been reeling under intense heat. People are suffering from heat strokes and other heat related complications.

Read Also
Heatwave To Continue In Rajasthan For Next 4-5 Days; Red & Orange Alert Issued For Several Districts
article-image

While the people wait for the Monsoons to provide them with relief from the sweltering heat, the next few days are expected to be very difficult for the people in North India as the challenge of heatwaves and rising temperature threatens to derail life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 22, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Heatwave: Indian Army Jawan Roasts Papad While On Duty In 'Burning' Sand Under Scorching Heat In...

Heatwave: Indian Army Jawan Roasts Papad While On Duty In 'Burning' Sand Under Scorching Heat In...

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ariel View Shows Massive Crowd At PM Modi Rally In Shrawasti (VIDEO)

UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ariel View Shows Massive Crowd At PM Modi Rally In Shrawasti (VIDEO)

Delhi: Bomb Threat Mail Received At Home Ministry North Block Office; Visuals Of Heightened Security...

Delhi: Bomb Threat Mail Received At Home Ministry North Block Office; Visuals Of Heightened Security...

UP: Tantrik Instructs Woman To Kill Minor Nephews In Muzaffarnagar; Shocking Visuals Of Human...

UP: Tantrik Instructs Woman To Kill Minor Nephews In Muzaffarnagar; Shocking Visuals Of Human...