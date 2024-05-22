Heatwave: Indian Army Jawan Roasts Papad While On Duty In 'Burning' Sand Under Scorching Heat In Jaisalmer; VIDEO Surfaces

The rising temperature in North India has people sweating under the sweltering heat. The IMD has also issued a red alert warning considering the temperatures in North India soaring to dangerous levels. However, a video from the border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer facing scorching heat showed an Indian Army personnel (BSF) roasting a papad in the 'burning' sand.

The video proves the extreme conditions under which the army personnel serve and protect the nation's borders. In the video, the army personnel takes a raw papad and put it under the sand which is extremely hot due to the scorching Sun. That the soldier did this under 47 degree celsius led to netizens commenting on the post.

Temprature soars to 47° in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The sand along International Border fells like a furnace, but our troopers serving motherland stand strong.



Video showing a BSF Jawan roasting a papad in bikaner's sand goes viral.



Salute Bravehearts 🫡🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eEZYXpslIn — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 22, 2024

However, talking of the harsh summer, all of North India has been reeling under intense heat. People are suffering from heat strokes and other heat related complications.

While the people wait for the Monsoons to provide them with relief from the sweltering heat, the next few days are expected to be very difficult for the people in North India as the challenge of heatwaves and rising temperature threatens to derail life.