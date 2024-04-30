Heartwarming Video: India’s New Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi Touches Mother's Feet To Seek Blessings Before Assuming Big Responsibility |

India’s new Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi took charge as the Chief of the Naval Staff on Tuesday. A video of the ceremony has gone viral where Tripathi seeks blessings from his mother by touching her feet before assuming his new responsibility.

In the video, one can see Admiral Dinesh Tripathi can be seen receiving wishes from the guests attending the ceremony. As he moves close to his mother sitting there, Tripathi, in a heartwarming gesture showed his respect towards his mother, leans down to take blessings from her before assuming his office. His mother can be seen giving him blessings and best wishes for his success. As the video concludes, one can see both of them sharing a warm hug with Tripathi's mother showering him with more blessings.

India’s new Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi seeks blessings from his mother by touching her feet before assuming his new responsibility.



Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi who served as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff was recently appointed the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of 30th April, 2024. The former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, was set to retire from service today.

About Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi's Early Life

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, born on May 15, 1964, joined the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985. Throughout his nearly 39-year career, he specialised in Communication and Electronic Warfare. Notably, he served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before becoming Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS).

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi's Career

His career includes commanding vessels like INS 'Vinash', 'Kirch' and 'Trishul', along with key roles such as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet and Director of Naval Operations.

Additionally, he held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director Naval Plans at New Delhi. As Rear Admiral, he served as Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. He also served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Chief of Personnel in NHQs.

He received his education from Sainik School Rewa and NDA Khadakwasla, and underwent training at institutions such as DSSC Wellington and Naval War College, both in India and the USA.