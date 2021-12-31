Health Minister has assured that NEET-PG counseling will start before 6th January 2022: IMA

Amid the ongoing row over NEET PG 2021 counselling, the Indian Medical Association President, Sahajanand Prasad Singh on Friday said that the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured that the counselling will start before 6th January '2022.

The IMA president also said that there will be no FIRs on the doctors. "There is no need to panic for the new variant of Covid, but all precautions should be taken," he added.

In a press release, the IMA appealed , "A delegation led by National President, IMA, Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh alongwith other Office Bearers met with Hon'ble Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Shri Mansukh Mandaviya on 30th December, 2021 to resolve the issue of delayed admission into the PG Medical Courses."

"IMA has expressed its anguish on police action on a peaceful demand of doctors for their

right cause. Thousands of young doctors are waiting for over a year to enter into the PG Medical Courses which were delayed due to Covid Pandemic," the association wrote further.

"IMA has also appealed to the Hon'ble Health Minister and Hon'ble Home Minister to unconditionally withdraw the FIR lodged against the striking junior doctors," the release said further.

In the present scenario, when 3d wave of COVID is raising its head with Omicron variant, it is all the more important to enhance the existing Medical manpower in different hospitals. It is unfortunate that resident doctors are forced to go on strike inspite of their significant contribution during the COVID pandemic even while preparing for NEET PG Exams. We are hopeful that with the assurance given by the Hon'ble Union Health Minister, the above issue will be resolved soon.

Health Minister has assured us that the NEET-PG counseling will start before 6th Jan'2022. There will be no FIRs on the doctors. There is no need to panic for the new variant of Covid, but all precautions should be taken: Sahajanand Prasad Singh, IMA President pic.twitter.com/QUgN2ePP0G — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Resident doctors in Delhi, who have been protesting over the delay in NEET PG counselling for two weeks, today called off their strike after receiving assurances from the government that their demands would be looked into, their federation said.

The stir by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) was called off at 12 noon, FORDA said in a statement.

Patient care had been affected at several major hospitals in Delhi in this period as resident doctors have been boycotting services to lodge their protest.

The federation on Thursday had sought withdrawal of police cases lodged against some of their colleagues in the fraternity after a face off between medics and police personnel in the streets on Monday.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 03:36 PM IST