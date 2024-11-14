'He Loves Me Too Much': Mother Of 'Epileptic' Accused Who Stabbed Chennai Doctor 7 Times Defends Him

@abhinabavlogs

After a shocking attack at Chennai’s Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, where a doctor was stabbed multiple times by a patient’s son, the accused’s mother has come forward to defend her son’s actions. While speaking to a news organisation, she claimed that her son attacked Dr. Balaji after being frustrated over alleged neglect in her medical treatment.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, has prompted a significant political and public response, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordering a full investigation into the attack.

Accused sent to judicial custody

Dr. Balaji, who sustained seven stab wounds in the incident, is currently receiving treatment. The attacker, Vignesh, was promptly apprehended and has since been placed in judicial custody for 15 days.

Speaking out after the attack, Vignesh’s mother, a cancer patient, alleged that the doctor’s disregard for her treatment was the reason her son was driven to violence. She claimed that Dr. Balaji failed to adequately address her condition during her consultations, which frustrated her son.

"He acted because he thought I wasn't being treated properly"

While speaking to the news outlet the accused mother said, “Dr. Balaji didn't even look at me during the consultation…my son has too much love for me. He is also a heart patient and suffers from epilepsy. He acted because he thought I wasn't being treated properly."

The woman further suggested there had been miscommunication about her cancer diagnosis, alleging that she was initially informed she had Stage 2 cancer, though later discussions in the hospital reportedly mentioned Stage 5.

In addition to this, she cited financial struggles that prevented her from receiving a full course of treatment at the Adyar Cancer Institute.

Footage from the hospital security cameras captured Vignesh’s movements following the attack. In the video, he is seen calmly walking through the hospital and discreetly wiping off the knife used in the attack before hiding it and eventually discarding it.

🚨 TRIGGER WARNING : Here's the video as recorded in Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai after Dr. Balaji Jagannathan was stabbed ‼️



🚨 The guy in white shirt can been seen throwing the weapon (knife) away and trying to escape after stabbing the Doctor.

TN doctors protest over assault on Chennai oncologist

Meanwhile, doctors across Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Thursday condemning the brutal attack on a government oncologist at a hospital here and also demanded safety for medical professionals.

The strike by the members of the Indian Medical Association and Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association has not affected the medical services to the patients at the government facility, an official said and claimed that the senior oncologist Balaji, assaulted by the son of a patient in the outpatient room on Wednesday, was responding well to treatment.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited Balaji Jegannathan, associate professor, medical oncology, Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital (KCSSH), Guindy, here, earlier in the day and enquired about his health condition.