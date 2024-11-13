TN: Govt Doctor Stabbed In Chennai Hospital By Son Of Patient Critical; Health Minister Ma Subramanian Incorrectly Calls Attacker 'North Indian' (VIDEO)

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian, called the attacker Vignesh - reportedly a resident of Chennai - "a North Indian" | X

Chennai, Nov 13: Controversy broke out over Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian incorrectly calling the attacker who stabbed a doctor in Chennai's Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital a "North Indian." After the video of the minister calling the accused a "North Indian" surfaced, it was shared widely on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

A medical oncologist at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai was stabbed atleast seven times on Wednesday (November 13) by the son of a patient allegedly over grievances regarding the treatment of his mother at the same facility, a hospital official said.

The 26-year old man assaulted the doctor inside the outpatient room during a conversation regarding his mother's treatment.

He was immediately apprehended by the hospital staff and handed over to the police, and he was arrested. The accused was identified as Vignesh, and is a resident of Chennai. The Saidapet Court sent him to judicial custody for 15 days after he was presented before the Magistrate by the police.

The doctor (53) is being treated, and he is stable, the official said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video clip, the authenticity of which could not be verified immediately, showed the assailant throwing away the knife and walking in the hospital corridor towards the exit gate after committing the crime.

The attack led to an outrage and doctors and nurses gathered in front of the hospital entrance to mark their protest.

"We do not have safety while doing our duty," one of the protesting KCSSH doctors said.

Expressing shock, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the assailant had been arrested and assured that all steps will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Also, a detailed probe has been ordered. Later, the chief minister spoke over phone to the oncologist and wished him a speedy recovery, according to Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

While Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin promised tough action against the culprit, opposition parties including the AIADMK slammed the DMK regime over the incident.

Doctors associations, which had earlier announced a strike, withdrew their call after Health Minister Subramanian held talks with them for about three hours.

Subramanian said the government assured them more safety and security measures in hospitals, including installation of CCTV cameras, deployment of police personnel and streamlining entry of attenders by issuing them identity cards.

Police outpost had been opened now at the KCSSH and it would be set up wherever it was needed.

The hospital official said the assailant had been identified as Vignesh, a resident of a suburban neighbourhood and his mother Kanchana was the patient.

The victim, Balaji Jagannathan, is a renowned oncologist and is serving as an associate professor in the medical oncology department in the hospital.