Chennai Shocker: Upset With Lapses In Cancer-Stricken Mother's Treatment, Man Stabs Govt Hospital Doctor, Victim Critical; Video

Chennai: A shocking incident has come to light from Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai, where Dr Balaji Jagannathan, an oncologist, was stabbed in the premises of Kalaignar Centenary Hospital on Wednesday. The accused was reportedly irked over lapses in his mother's cancer treatment who was under the supervision of the attacked doctor.

Around 10:15 am, the accused posing as a patient approached Dr Balaji and launched a brutal knife attack before attempting to flee. However, hospital staff pursued and held the attacker on the premises.

According to reports by local Tamil news portals, the 25-year-old suspect, Vighnesh tried to escape but was quickly restrained by hospital employees and handed over to the Guindy police station. Police have not yet provided detailed information on the suspect but have shared some preliminary findings.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect's mother, Prema, had been undergoing cancer treatment at Kalaignar Multispecialty Hospital's oncology department from May to November. The suspect allegedly blamed the doctor for complications that his mother experienced during her treatment. On Wednesday, he reportedly arrived at the hospital with three friends to confront the doctor.

According to reports quoting eyewitnesses, the accused collected an outpatient slip at the reception and waited his turn to see the doctor, with his friends accompanying him. Upon entering the doctor's consultation room, he allegedly pulled out a kitchen knife and attacked Dr Balaji, targeting his neck. During the struggle, the doctor sustained injuries to his ear, head and upper chest.

Victim Critical Following Brutal Attack

Dr Balaji’s condition was reported critical and he was quickly taken for emergency surgery, as reported by Navbharat Times news portal. Hospital Director Dr L Parthasarathy reported, "He has multiple injuries on his head, neck and ear, and we are assessing the extent of the damage. His condition remains serious."

In response to the incident, the Service and PG Doctors’ Association condemned the attack, calling it a brutal assault on a medical professional and demanding strict action against the assailants. The doctors have also gone on strike, halting all services at the hospital except emergency care to protest the attack and urge authorities to ensure the safety of healthcare workers.

கிண்டி பல்நோக்கு மருத்துவமனையில் புற்றுநோய் தலைமை மருத்துவர் டாக்டர் பாலாஜி அவர்கள் தாக்கப்பட்டிருப்பது கண்டனத்திற்குரியது வேதனை அளிக்கக் கூடியது தமிழகத்தில் அரசு மருத்துவமனையில் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு பாதுகாப்பற்ற சூழ்நிலை நிலவுகிறது என்பதையே இது காட்டுகிறது... மருத்துவர்கள் அனைத்து… — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisai4BJP) November 13, 2024

BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also condemned the attack and urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the safety of doctors.

"The attack on Dr. Balaji, chief cancer doctor at Kindi Multipurpose Hospital is condemnable and painful, it shows the insecure situation of doctors in government hospitals in Tamil Nadu... Doctors treat all patients in a non-discriminatory manner, they may feel pain that the patient's relatives are struggling with the disease, but the situation is such that it attacks the doctors. Shouldn't be bad.. Doctors should have proper understanding with patients and relatives of patients.. But it's sad that doctors have insecurity... Doctor treat heart disease Even though he is treating the patients.. I pray for his full recovery... Tamilnadu government should ensure the safety of doctors," wrote Soundararajan in her post on X.