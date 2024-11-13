Mumbai: Vakola Police Register Case Against 25 For Assaulting Doctors, Nurses At V N Desai Hospital After Mother & Newborn’s Death Post-Delivery In Santacruz East

Mumbai: The Vakola police have registered a case against 25 unidentified individuals for allegedly physically assaulting doctors and nurses at V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz East.

About The Case

On November 11, a patient, Archana delivered her baby but tragically, both mother and child died on the same day. The patient’s relatives. around 20-25 men and women, gathered at the hospital and physically assaulted the doctors and nurses. A case was filed under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act on the same day.

According to the FIR, Archana was admitted to V N Desai Hospital on Nov 7. Dr Mahika Shetty, 22, and four other doctors were treating the patient, The patient underwent a cesarean section, but the newborn did not cry at birth and his heart rate was zero. Consequently, the doctor immediately placed the child in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The doctors had been regularly informing Archana’s family about the child's health, indicating that his condition was not improving. They had also obtained the family’s consent before performing the delivery by Caesarean section.

On November 11, both mother and child passed away. Around 1 pm, approximately 25 of Archana’s relatives, gathered outside the NICU. The relatives refused to claim the bodies even after the formalities had been completed. Two female relatives physically assaulted a nurse when Dr Shetty instructed them that not everyone could enter the ICU. The relatives then shouted at her and attacked her; one woman grabbed Dr Shetty by the throat and attempted to pull her, while others struck her on her cheeks and hands. However, other hospital staff managed to protect Dr Shetty. In the commotion, a nurse’s bangles broke, causing injuries. Later, the relatives surrounded the medical superintendent, verbally abused him, and physically assaulted him, hindering hospital operations.

The complaint noted that the patient’s relatives had allegedly not provided her with proper nutrition during pregnancy. Her hemoglobin level was low - 75, and her relatives had rushed her to the hospital 1.5 months ago, in an emergency. Despite being regularly updated about the situation, the relatives blamed the doctors for the deaths of the mother and child. On the same day, Dr Shetty filed a complaint against the patient’s relatives, and police registered the case under Section 4 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.