 Mumbai: 2 Teen Girls Sexually Assaulted In Separate Incidents; Father Arrested In Ville Parle Case
Updated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:56 AM IST
Mumbai: In two separate incidents, two teen girls were allegedly sexually assaulted in the western suburbs. In one of the cases reported from Vile Parle, a 45-year-old man reportedly sexually assaulted his 16-year-old daughter under the influence of alcohol between October 21 and November 2. His estranged wife later approached the police when the victim confided in her, leading to the man's arrest.

In another incident which took place in Powai, two men, aged 28 and 19, were arrested for assaulting the 13-year-old girl, who lived in their neighbourhood, when she stepped out to buy milk. Cases have been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

