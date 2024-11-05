 Mumbai: Police Book Case Against 17-Year-Old Security Guard For Sexually Assaulting 4-Yr-Old Girl In Ulhasnagar
NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

The Central Police booked a case against a 17-year-old security guard for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in Ulhasnagar. The incident took place at a building located in Ulhasnagar on Saturday. 

The police said that the accused hails from Rajasthan and detained him after receiving a complaint.

About The Case

The victim belongs to Nepal and lives in a residential building in Ulhasnagar. The victim's father works as a security guard in the residential building while the accused also works part-time at the same place. According to the police, the victim's mother and father went to the market for work while the victim was alone at home when the incident occurred. 

article-image

The accused entered the home, closed the door, and assaulted the minor girl. Residents became suspicious when they found the door of the security guard was closed. Following this, the girl was crying after the accused's actions. The residents then alerted the family members about the incident. They all approached the police station and filed a case against him. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The police produced him on the juvenile justice board in Bhiwandi. 

