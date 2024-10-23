 Mumbai: Spl POCSO Court Sentences 35-Yr-Old Man To 7 Years For Sexual Assault, Acquits Him Of Graver Charges
Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:25 AM IST
A 35-year-old man receives a seven-year sentence for sexual assault in a special POCSO court ruling

Mumbai: The special POCSO court last week sentenced a 35-year-old man to seven years of imprisonment for aggravated sexual assault and molestation but acquitted him of the more serious charge of aggravated penetrative sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

The court acquitted Sameer Ansari, a resident of Antop Hill, of the graver charges as the nine-year-old victim could not clearly describe an attempt of penetrative sexual assault. As a result, Ansari, a repeat offender, was convicted only for molestation.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on July 23, 2023, when the victim had gone to her grandmother’s house during vacation. That evening, the girl was sent by her aunt to check if her grandmother, who was selling fish at Deshi Bar, needed more.

While returning, Ansari grabbed her and pushed her into a dark lane, where he attempted to sexually assault her and threatened her to stay silent or face death. The girl’s cries for help alerted an onlooker, who intervened.

article-image

The victim returned home and recounted the incident to her aunt and grandmother. She was taken back to the scene, and with the help of others, Ansari was apprehended and handed over to the police.

