 FIR Against Alt Balaji’s ‘Gandii Baat’ In Jabalpur; BJP MLA Demands Action Against Ektaa Kapoor Under POCSO For Involving ‘Children’ In Bold Content
HomeBhopalFIR Against Alt Balaji’s ‘Gandii Baat’ In Jabalpur; BJP MLA Demands Action Against Ektaa Kapoor Under POCSO For Involving ‘Children’ In Bold Content

FIR Against Alt Balaji’s ‘Gandii Baat’ In Jabalpur; BJP MLA Demands Action Against Ektaa Kapoor Under POCSO For Involving ‘Children’ In Bold Content

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The seventh season of the web series "Gandii Baat", created by producer-director Ektaa Kapoor, has been embroiled in controversies even before its release. An FIR has been lodged against the Alt Balaji’s web show in Jabalpur.

Jabalpur BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey has raised objection regarding the ‘bold’ content of this web series, apparently involving children’, and submitted a memorandum in Madan Mahal police station on Tuesday. He has demanded that the web series should not be released in Madhya Pradesh.

Along with this, he also demanded that strict legal action should be taken under POCSO ACT against producer and director of the series, Ektaa Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor.

While talking to media, MLA Abhilash Pandey mentioned that Gandii Baat series is full of obscene scene in which small children were performing. He further added that small children should not be performed such acts and banned.

However, police officials said that they will present it to the competent authorities. Following that, legal action will be taken.

Notably, 6 seasons of this series has already released and it will be the seventh season which will be released soon.

"Gandii Baat" is an Indian adult comedy web series that showcased on the OTT platform ALTBalaji in May 2018. The series explores complex relationships, hidden desires, and societal taboos, present mainly in rural areas.

